FMD hits key livestock hub in Mosul

Shafaq News/ Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has devastated livestock farmers in Kokjali, a vital cattle farming area in eastern Mosul.

Muhannad Karkaja, who once cared for over 2,000 calves, described the situation as a “disaster,” reporting that most of his herd contracted the disease, with 250 calves either dying or being slaughtered.

Nearby, farmer Ahmed Zeinel faced a similar crisis. After isolating the first infected calf, the disease spread quickly, and now 35 of his 42 calves are infected. “Who will compensate us for these losses?” he questioned.

Kokjali, an important agricultural hub in Iraq, is known for its vast grazing lands and critical role in supplying meat to local markets. This outbreak threatens to disrupt the region’s livestock industry and pose a serious economic challenge.

In response to the crisis, Nineveh Governor Abdulqadir Al-Dakhil convened an emergency meeting with security and veterinary officials, including representatives from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). He emphasized the importance of the livestock sector, which accounts for 43% of Iraq’s total animal wealth.

Al-Dakhil announced a one-week quarantine on 22 Kokjali farms to allow for disinfection and veterinary treatment. Security forces will enforce measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

Iraqi lawmaker Mansour Al-Muraid visited the affected farms, expressing concern over the crisis. He contacted the Agriculture Minister, warning of a "catastrophic crisis" for Iraq's livestock economy. Al-Muraid urged immediate action, including vaccine distribution and veterinary care, to prevent long-term economic damage.

While local veterinary director Omar Al-Hayali acknowledged the seriousness of the outbreak, he downplayed its scale, saying it remains confined to Kokjali. He assured the public that an operations center has been established to monitor the situation and that veterinary teams continue their work despite limited resources.