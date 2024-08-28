Explosion targets office of Iraqi MP in Basra

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an explosion targeted the office of Iraqi MP Uday Awad from the Sadiqoun Bloc in the Abu al-Khasib area, south of Basra, a security source confirmed.

The source told Shafaq News, “The attack was carried out using a homemade explosive device, resulting in significant material damage to the office.”

In response, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the details of the incident.

No further information has been released regarding the perpetrators or the motive behind the attack.

Sadiqoun is the parliamentary bloc representing the Asai’b Ahl-Haq Movement, led by Shiite cleric Qais Al-Khazali.