Explosion rocks area near contracting company in central Basra

Shafaq News – Basra

A powerful explosion hit an area near a construction firm in central Basra, southern Iraq, a security source reported on Friday.

The source told Shafaq News that an improvised explosive device detonated near a contracting firm in the Al-Muhandisin neighborhood, causing material damage, yet no casualties or injuries were reported.

The targeted company is involved in implementing contracts related to electrical and instrumentation work in oil fields.

No official statement has been released.