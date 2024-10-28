Exclusive: No legal basis for interrogating and dismissing Nineveh Governor, says MP

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Luqman Al-Rashidi, an MP from Nineveh, confirmed that there is no legal justification for some forces in the provincial council to interrogate and dismiss Governor Abdul-Qadir Al-Dakhil from his position.

Al-Rashidi told Shafaq News Agency, “Supporting Al-Dakhil is essential for the provincial council to continue reconstruction and maintain stability in Nineveh,” emphasizing that “resolving the issue of administrative units’ heads in Nineveh depends on a decision from the Federal Court.”

Earlier, members of the Babylon Bloc in the Nineveh Council threatened to interrogate and dismiss the governor if he did not approve the administrative units’ heads voted on during a session led by the Nineveh Future bloc, which includes forces from the Coordination Framework (CF). The Nineveh Unified Bloc and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) boycotted this session.

The session, which resulted in the dismissal and election of officials for around 20 administrative units in Nineveh, sparked a political crisis that remains unresolved. It also disrupted the council's operations for the past three months, before it recently resumed its sessions.