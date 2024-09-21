Exclusive: Global Coalition begins withdrawal procedures from Baghdad, senior officer says

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition forces have initiated specific procedures to prepare for their withdrawal from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a senior Iraqi officer revealed on Saturday.

The senior officer told Shafaq News Agency, "These procedures involve locations within the Green Zone and Joint Operations, as part of a process expected to be completed by mid-2025 or possibly sooner, with plans to relocate to an alternative site in the Kurdistan Region, according to preliminary information."

Coalition Forces Withdrawal Agreement

Washington and Baghdad have finalized an agreement on the withdrawal plan for US-led Coalition forces from Iraq. Reports indicate that hundreds of troops are scheduled to leave by September 2025, with the remainder expected to depart by the end of the following year.

This agreement followed over six months of negotiations initiated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in January 2023, amid increasing attacks by Iranian-backed factions on US forces, which had warned of a potential resurgence of assaults if delays in the withdrawal talks persisted.

The deal awaits approval from the leadership of both countries, with a "formal" announcement expected in September; an "official" declaration was initially planned weeks ago but was postponed due to regional escalations following events in Gaza and incidents like the attack on Ain Al-Asad Airbase.

Last August, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry confirmed the postponement of the announcement regarding the end of the coalition's mission, with the Foreign Minister noting that the conditions of the negotiations had changed.

The United States and Iraq aim to establish a new advisory relationship that could keep some US forces in Iraq even after the withdrawal.