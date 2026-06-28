Ex-finance official seeks review of al-Sudani government's decisions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi Deputy Finance Minister Masoud Haidar on Sunday called on Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, the judiciary, and anti-corruption and oversight authorities to review all decisions, documents, and procedures issued under former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government, particularly those related to the Finance Ministry.

In a statement, he said the review should cover the ministry's budget, accounting, legal, administrative, and state property departments, as well as the minister's confidential office.

Haidar noted that only a "professional and transparent" audit could reveal what took place inside the ministry, alleging that it had operated as a "police state." He also claimed the review would uncover "hundreds of millions of dollars" in spending.

Iraqi security forces on Sunday sealed off Baghdad's fortified Green Zone and arrested more than several people, including lawmakers, during a sweeping operation carried out under judicial arrest warrants in financial and administrative corruption cases.