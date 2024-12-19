Egypt’s El-Sisi orders “immediate” execution of cooperation plans with Iraq

Shafaq News/ Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the “immediate” implementation of all areas of cooperation with Iraq and the fulfillment of its requests, Egyptian Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation, El-Wazir met with Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim Al-Khattabi, who is currently visiting Egypt at El-Wazir's official invitation. They discussed leveraging the expertise of Egyptian companies in urban transportation, information technology, and the development of modern mass transit and infrastructure projects in Iraq.

El-Wazir emphasized that the Egyptian government, represented by the Ministry of Transportation, is “keen to participate in Iraq's development plans across all sectors.”

He further affirmed Egypt's readiness to implement infrastructure projects in Iraq, highlighting “the successful experiences of several Egyptian companies like Samco and Nasr General Contracting Company in executing high-quality projects, such as roads and bridges, within record time.”