EXCLUSIVE: Iraq's shuttle diplomacy aims for unified vision to stabilize Syria, PM's advisor says

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Fadi Al-Shammari, Political Advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said Baghdad's "shuttle diplomacy" seeks a unified regional and international vision to stabilize Syria.

Al-Shammari told Shafaq News Agency, "Iraq's shuttle diplomacy reflects intensive activity that strengthens its role as a central link between various regional parties. This comes amid rapid and critical developments in the Middle East, particularly concerning Syria, which shares a border with Iraq."

“Iraq has taken proactive political, security, and military measures to protect its national interests, while prioritizing the stability of neighboring countries and remaining aware of the Palestinian issue, as its people endure massacres by the Israeli war machine,” he added.

Moreover, Al-Shammari affirmed, "Through visits, Iraq aims to create a shared regional and international vision for Syria, supporting its stability and encouraging the establishment of a democratic political system that respects social diversity and the rights of all Syrians."

He pointed out, “Amid the current regional circumstances, the Iraqi government seeks to assert its diplomatic presence in the region and enhance the balance among various powers, contributing to the overall stability of the region.”

"Iraq understands that Syria's revival and its role as a cornerstone for regional stability require genuine international cooperation, which Baghdad is working to foster through its ongoing diplomatic efforts,” he concluded.