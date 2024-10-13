EXCLUSIVE: Iraq’s Dhi Qar Council Chief reveals details of removal, potential Lebanese refugee support

Shafaq News/ The reinstated head of Dhi Qar’s provincial council, Abdul Baqi Al-Omari, has spoken out about his time away from office and his plans for addressing the possible arrival of Lebanese refugees to the governorate, following ongoing regional war.

In an exclusive interview with Shafaq News on Sunday, Al-Omari said he used the period of his absence to strengthen his political base. “I took the time to develop my grassroots support,” he explained.

Regarding the decision to reinstate him, Al-Omari highlighted, “The court annulled the session and mandated that Azzah Al-Nashi return me to the position, but Al-Nashi remains adamant about holding onto it,” he said.

Al-Omari expressed confidence in the legal system, stating, “I rely entirely on the judiciary to restore my rights. If the courts decide in my favor, I will resume my duties. However, if the Supreme Administrative Court rules against me, I will respect the law and continue my work as a council member, supporting peaceful power transition.”

When asked about his meeting with Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, Al-Omari revealed that it was a consultative session. “Al-Maliki is one of Iraq’s most influential political leaders, and he advised respecting the law and judicial rulings. There were no personal messages involved; it was merely an exchange of legal and political views.”

Al-Omari also touched on the potential arrival of Lebanese refugees to Iraq, particularly to Dhi Qar, saying, “The people of Lebanon are guests of Iraq, as described by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani…We will provide all necessary services to them as they come from war-torn areas, and we will stand by them until their ordeal is over.”