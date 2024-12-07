EXCLUSIVE: Iraq to host international meeting on Syrian crisis, MP says

Shafaq News/ Iraq plans to host an international meeting at the heads of state level to discuss the Syrian crisis, Mahdi Taqi Amerli, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, revealed on Saturday.

Amerli told Shafaq News Agency, “Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani informed the Iraqi Parliament about an invitation to neighboring and regional countries to discuss the Syrian crisis and the current regional situation.”

The international meeting, he affirmed, will be held in Baghdad soon, bringing together heads of state and ministers to discuss solutions to the Syrian crisis and its impact on the security of neighboring countries.

“The situation in Syria not only affects Iraq’s security but also threatens other countries in the region… Some countries are supporting terrorist groups to destabilize regional security, not just in Syria,” he explained.

On Friday, Iraq's capital, Baghdad, hosted a trilateral meeting between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. They discussed escalating developments in Syria, particularly the entry of opposition armed factions into Homs, warning that these could pose a "serious threat" to regional security.

The Iraqi FM expressed concern over the developments, highlighting their direct impact on regional stability. Sabbagh confirmed that those behind the attack are violating United Nations resolutions related to counterterrorism and international agreements, while Araghchi labeled the Syrian opposition’s attack a "US-Zionist conspiracy."