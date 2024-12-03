Iraq calls for urgent regional meeting on Syria conflict

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which forms Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's government, announced an Iraqi initiative to invite neighboring countries and those involved in the Syrian crisis to an urgent meeting in Baghdad.

In a statement, the SAC affirmed that it held a regular meeting with PM Al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani to discuss the security developments in Syria and their impact on Iraq’s national security.

The coalition expressed its full support for “the government's diplomatic and security efforts since the crisis began,” urging Baghdad to remain “the hub of ongoing dialogues.”

The attendees reassured all Iraqis that preparations were “adequate” to counter any threats, stressing the importance of unifying national discourse and engaging with all countries involved in the crisis. They emphasized the need to “take steps to ensure Syria's security and stability while safeguarding Iraq’s national security through the Global Coalition combating terrorism in both Iraq and Syria.”

On Nov. 27, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US, launched a military operation alongside the National Liberation Front, Jaysh al-Izza, and other Turkish-backed factions, named "Deterrence of Aggression (Reda al-Adwan)," targeting Iranian forces and Syrian government forces in several areas of northwestern Syria.

In a statement, the participating forces said they aimed to “push back Iranian-backed militias and government troops from populated areas and expand safe zones to facilitate the return of displaced civilians.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Tuesday that the death toll from the clashes between government forces and opposition factions had risen to 571. Many fatalities resulted from Russian airstrikes.

On the Iraqi side, the Prime Minister affirmed that “Iraq will not just stand by in the face of the grave repercussions unfolding in Syria, particularly acts of ethnic cleansing targeting various components and sects.”

Regarding precautionary measures, Iraq has bolstered its military readiness, deploying three army brigades and two Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) brigades along its 620-kilometer border with Syria.

Defense measures include barbed wire, fences, concrete barriers, trenches, and thermal cameras designed to prevent infiltrations and attacks.

The Interior Ministry reassured citizens about border security. Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri said, “The 3,813 kilometers of Iraqi borders are fully secured, and our border with Syria is particularly well-fortified compared to other neighboring countries. Border infiltration is impossible due to the extensive fortifications and deployment of military units along the Iraq-Syria border.”