Dusty winds return: Iraq's al-Qaim struck by evening storm

Shafaq News/ A dust storm swept across al-Qaim in al-Anbar on Sunday, reducing visibility and disrupting traffic, eyewitnesses said.

"The storm intensified quickly," residents told Shafaq News, adding that many people chose to stay indoors while traffic slowed on major roads due to poor visibility.

The Iraqi Civil Defense Directorate urged the public to "exercise caution and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary." Health authorities also advised those with respiratory conditions to avoid direct exposure to dust.

The latest weather event follows a similar storm on April 15 that blanketed much of the country, especially the south. That storm sent more than 2,750 people to hospitals with breathing difficulties and caused widespread visibility issues.