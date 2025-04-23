Dust storm expected to hit parts of Iraq starting Friday

Shafaq News/ A dust storm is expected to impact Iraq starting from Friday, affecting the southwest regions as well as parts of Baghdad, Karbala, and Babil, in addition to areas in Kirkuk and Salahuddin provinces, Iraq’s General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Authority explained that weather maps indicate the movement of a moderately warm air mass accompanied by a significant increase in wind speeds from the north and northwest, beginning Thursday evening and overnight.

The resulting dust storm is expected to intensify on Friday, causing reduced horizontal visibility ranging between 1 to 2 kilometers, and in some areas even lower. Wind speeds are projected to reach up to 50 km/h during peak periods.

The Authority urged citizens and travelers on external roads to exercise caution due to poor visibility, and advised people - particularly those with respiratory conditions- to avoid direct exposure to dust and follow updates through the Authority’s official channels.