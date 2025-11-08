Duhok campaign concludes smoothly ahead of elections

Shafaq News – Duhok

The electoral campaign in Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, proceeded smoothly without major violations ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, the local office of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported on Saturday.

Khalid Abbas, director of the Duhok electoral office, told Shafaq News that only three complaints were filed by political parties during the campaign period, all of which were resolved after verification.

Abbas confirmed that the office completed preparations for the special and general voting scheduled for November 9 and 11, with election equipment and materials distributed to polling centers secured under a comprehensive security plan.

Special voting will begin at 7 am and continue until 6 pm, with more than 26,000 displaced residents casting ballots across 23 centers inside and outside camps. In total, more than 779,000 eligible voters in the province will take part across 56 polling centers during both voting phases to elect 12 representatives, including three women, to the 329-seat parliament.

The IHEC announced on Saturday that the electoral campaign ban period has begun nationwide, prohibiting political entities, parties, and candidates from conducting campaign or promotional activities until voting concludes.

