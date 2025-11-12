Duhok Elections: Turnout 77.47%, KDP on top

Shafaq News – Duhok

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Duhok province, northern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Duhok reached 77.47%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats, including 3 seats for women and 1 seat for minorities (Christians), in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Kurdistan Democratic Party: 413,698 votes.

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 72,959 votes.

- National Stance Movement (Harakat al-Mawqif al-Watani): 18,314 votes.

- New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed): 14,671 votes.

- People’s Front: 2,788 votes.

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 2,423 votes.

- Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’at al-Adl fi Kurdistan): 1,419 votes.

- Kurdistan Social Democratic Party: 295 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

