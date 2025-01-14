Documents: Iraqi Parliament opens inquiries into oil and communications sectors
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's
presidency has approved the questioning of the Minister of Oil and the Head of
the Communications and Media Commission, based on two separate requests
submitted by two MPs for different reasons.
According to official documents, the request to question Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghani was submitted by MP Mustafa
Al-Karawi, while MP Zuhair Al-Fatlawi submitted the request to question the
Head of the Communications and Media Commission, Ali Al-Muayad.
The Iraqi Parliament has not questioned any minister or equivalent official
during the current session, despite promises to conduct numerous questioning
sessions. Several ministerial names have been proposed for questioning, but
according to some MPs, "political consensus" has prevented the
completion of these proceedings.