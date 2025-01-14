Documents: Iraqi Parliament opens inquiries into oil and communications sectors

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's presidency has approved the questioning of the Minister of Oil and the Head of the Communications and Media Commission, based on two separate requests submitted by two MPs for different reasons.

According to official documents, the request to question Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghani was submitted by MP Mustafa Al-Karawi, while MP Zuhair Al-Fatlawi submitted the request to question the Head of the Communications and Media Commission, Ali Al-Muayad.

The Iraqi Parliament has not questioned any minister or equivalent official during the current session, despite promises to conduct numerous questioning sessions. Several ministerial names have been proposed for questioning, but according to some MPs, "political consensus" has prevented the completion of these proceedings.