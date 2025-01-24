Diyala: Iranian Mersad power line stops unexpectedly, cause unknown

Shafaq News/ A government source, revealed, on Friday that the Iranian Mersad power line, which supplies electricity to Diyala province, unexpectedly stopped working for unknown reasons.

The source explained that the line, which provides approximately 400 megawatts of power to Diyala, if not restored, will contribute to a reduction in the daily electricity supply across the province.

Before the interruption, the province had a power cycle of 1.5 hours of electricity followed by 2.5 hours of outage. The source added that the ongoing disruption would lead to longer power cuts in the affected areas.

Earlier in January, a government official had confirmed the gradual return of the Iranian Mersad line to service after a two-month hiatus, which had significantly reduced electricity supply in several parts of Diyala.

In recent years, the Mersad power line has experienced multiple outages, some of which were attributed to attacks on the line.