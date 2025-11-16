Diyala Council member quits al-Asas bloc

Shafaq News – Diyala

On Sunday, Darya Khairallah Rashid, a member of the Diyala Provincial Council, withdrew from the al-Asas (The Foundation) coalition led by Deputy Parliament Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi.

In a brief statement, Khairallah noted that she is carrying out her council responsibilities independently, confirming that the decision aligns with her obligation to serve Diyala’s residents and represent them “effectively” on the council.

Her departure follows the defeat of the coalition’s provincial bloc leader, Salah Zaini al-Tamimi, in the recent parliamentary elections, where candidate Munther Jayer al-Shammari secured the seat.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission, the 2025 parliamentary elections recorded a 56.11 percent turnout across 39,285 polling stations.

In Diyala, the Badr Organization received the highest number of votes with over 105,000, followed by the Taqaddum party (Progress) with around 101,000, while the National Sovereignty Alliance (Tahaluf Siyada al-Watani) came third with 77,458.

