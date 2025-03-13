Diyala Council Chief: I won’t bow political pressure

Shafaq News/ A power struggle unfolded in Diyala’s Provincial Council as some members push to question the chairman aiming to remove him from office, according to documents obtained by Shafaq News on Thursday.

Council members began gathering signatures for the inquiry two days ago, and a formal request was submitted today, outlining the questions to be addressed in the upcoming session within a set timeframe.

In a statement, Diyala Provincial Council Chairman Omar Al-Karawi, “The questions posed by the inquiry’s proponent and some council members contain accusations they consider violations, yet I have extensive evidence confirming the legality of all my actions.”

He further reaffirmed his commitment to protecting public funds and rejecting corruption, claiming that the real motive behind his questioning is to pressure him out of politics.

Last month, council member Fares al-Jubouri told Shafaq News the political crisis that had stalled Diyala Provincial Council sessions for nearly two months was nearing an end.