Disguised guardianship: MP questions motive behind Turkish envoy to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkiye’s recent appointment of a special envoy to Iraq sends “negative signals,” an Iraqi lawmaker warned on Sunday.

In a statement, MP Raed Al-Maliki expressed concern that the decision could pave the way for interference in Iraq’s internal affairs or the imposition of “disguised guardianship.”

He submitted a formal parliamentary inquiry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding this issue.

On Thursday, the Turkish government appointed former Minister of Forestry and Water Affairs Veysel Eroglu as its special representative to Iraq. The appointment was confirmed in government decrees published in Turkiye’s official gazette.