Dhi Qar teachers strike on despite ministry's plea

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Committee of Educators in Dhi Qar announced on Saturday that it will continue its strike inside schools until both the Iraqi Parliament and Cabinet complete their scheduled sessions and meet their demands.

The statement came despite an announcement by the Ministry of Education, which declared that Sunday would be a regular working day for all educational institutions.

The committee clarified that the strike would persist through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, demanding the fulfillment of their "legitimate" requests, including justice for colleagues who were attacked and injured during recent protests.

Since last week, several provinces across Iraq, including Dhi Qar, witnessed large-scale demonstrations organized by teachers and education staff protesting deteriorating financial and professional conditions. The demonstrators called for higher salaries and improved working conditions, demanding equal treatment with other government employees.

In response, the Iraqi government approved a package of reforms aimed at improving pay, housing, and working conditions for educators, including plans to allocate land plots for teachers in Baghdad and other provinces.

The Iraqi Parliament also convened a special session, with lawmakers confirming their commitment to amend the Salary Scale Law and increase financial benefits for educators, addressing some of the demands raised by the protesters.