After wave of teacher protests: Iraq confirms Sunday as school day

Shafaq News/ Sunday will be an official workday for all Iraqi educational institutions, the Ministry of Education announced, following a wave of protests by teachers across the country demanding their rights.

According to a statement from the ministry's media office, Education Minister Ibrahim Namis al-Jubouri met with the heads of the General Directorates of Education, expressing commitment to ensuring the continuity of the educational process in Iraq, and confirming that Sunday will be a regular school day.

Al-Jubouri called the directors to form urgent technical committees to follow up on decisions made during a recent Cabinet session regarding the teaching staff's rights and ensure their swift implementation.

Last week, several Iraqi provinces saw widespread protests organized by teachers and employees, demanding improved living conditions, the protection of their rights, and a revision of the salary scale.

In response, the cabinet approved a package of reforms aimed at improving pay, housing, and working conditions, including endorsing the allocation of land plots to teaching staff in Baghdad and other provinces.

The Parliament also convened in a recent special session, with lawmakers confirming that key measures, such as amending the Salary Scale Law and increasing financial entitlements for educators, would be approved.