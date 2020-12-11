Kurdistan Ministry of education grants acceptance to 371 students from the disputed areas

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Kurdistan Region agreed to grant admission to 731 students from Kirkuk Governorate and the rest of the disputed areas within the study plan for the year 2020-2021.

The Ministry said in a statement that for several years, and on the recommendation of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry provided full facilities to accept students from Kirkuk and the other Kurdish regions outside the region’s administration.