Dhi Qar governor responds to MPs’ demands for his replacement

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Murtada Al-Ibrahimi, Dhi Qar Governor, expressed his surprise at certain stances taken by the province's representatives in the parliament, arguing that such positions could undermine the "positive atmosphere" in Dhi Qar.

In a statement, Al-Ibrahimi highlighted, “The return of security and stability in the province, along with tangible progress in infrastructure development and public service project,” emphasizing that supporting and encouraging these efforts should be a priority for all to continue building the rule of law in Dhi Qar.

While acknowledging the significant respect for Dhi Qar's representatives in parliament, he noted that some positions might negatively affect stability in light of the achievements made.

Al-Ibrahimi called on the lawmakers to "exercise their oversight role concerning the Dhi Qar Provincial Council and hold accountable those responsible for failing to take necessary actions against individuals accused in the extortion case, namely members Mohammad Hadi, who is currently on the run from justice, and Ammar Al-Rakabi."

He stressed the importance of "applying oversight and the rule of law to everyone, especially given the current chair of the provincial council's failure to adhere to the council's internal regulations."

Al-Ibrahimi also urged the need to present evidence showing a lack of cooperation with the parliament members and to clarify the decisions they claim the governor is unilaterally making.

He asserted that communication with the provincial council is direct and ongoing and that he has not hesitated to respond to any requests from lawmakers regarding the public interests of Dhi Qar's citizens.

“The local government welcomes any oversight measures on all administrative actions, affirming transparency in dealings related to contracts and the nomination process directed at the Supreme Judicial Council,” the governor declared.

He noted that the issue of exceptional contracts is linked to the former governor and the current member accused in the extortion network, Mohammad Hadi.

In closing, Al-Ibrahimi reiterated that the doors are open to the province's residents and their representatives, underscoring the local government's commitment to serving Dhi Qar's interests above narrow personal interests.

Earlier today, 19 lawmakers held a meeting to discuss the province's situation, citing "administrative chaos and poor management of service files," which they argued has led to feelings of injustice among Dhi Qar's residents. They reiterated their call for al-Ibrahimi's replacement due to his "unilateral decision-making and lack of cooperation with the parliament."

The lawmakers also agreed to support members of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council in questioning the governor and to set a date for a visit to the Financial Auditing Bureau to address financial and administrative violations. Additionally, they plan to form a delegation to visit the President of the Dhi Qar Appeals Court and the Prime Minister to explain the province's situation.

Notably, the Provincial Council has requested to question the governor in the council's general assembly meeting scheduled for November 12.