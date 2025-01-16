Dhi Qar Council to ousted Governor: just manage interim affairs

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Provincial Council on Thursday sent a letter to the province office informing Governor Murtadha Al-Ibrahimi that his position had been downgraded to "caretaker."

According to the official document, the governor is now in a caretaker role and has the right to appeal his dismissal within 15 days of being notified.

The council directed the governor not to commit to any financial obligations, such as project referrals, appointments, or position changes, and instructed him to limit his duties to interim affairs only.

In addition, the council threatened the governor, according to the document, with legal action before the public prosecution in the Court of Appeal against any violators, with the possibility of referral to the competent courts for appropriate punishment.

Dhi Qar Provincial Council voted, on Tuesday, by majority to dismiss Al-Ibrahimi after holding a session to question him.

Council spokesman Ahmed Salim stated that the vote on the lack of confidence in the governor’s responses was valid, but the vote on his dismissal was illegitimate, as the session was scheduled for 1:00 PM, but the dismissal occurred at 12:00 PM, violating internal regulations.

The Dhi Qar Provincial Council failed to hold the session on January 8, leading Council member Salam Al-Fayadh to announce the postponement of the governor’s questioning session to the following Tuesday.

On November 5, 2024, Dhi Qar’s parliamentary representatives called on Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the Al-Hikma National Movement, to replace the Governor, due to his “unilateral decision-making and lack of cooperation with lawmakers.”