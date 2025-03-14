Despite sanctions, Iran to maintain power supply to Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iran will continue exporting electricity to Iraq under an existing contract despite US efforts to revoke Iraq’s waiver for Iranian electricity imports, an Iranian official said on Friday.

The head of Iran’s state-run electricity company Tavanir, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, announced in a TV interview with ILNA news agency that discussions have taken place regarding Iraq’s overdue payments for electricity imports. The two sides reached an agreement on settling outstanding debts from recent months, with partial payments made last month.

Regarding US pressure on Iran’s electricity trade with Turkiye and Russia, Mashhadi said negotiations with both countries are ongoing, and progress is expected in the near future.

Last Saturday, the US administration under President Donald Trump officially revoked Iraq’s special exemptions that previously permitted Baghdad to buy electricity from Iran as part of Washington’s "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran.

For years, Iraq has depended on Iranian gas and electricity imports, particularly during peak summer demand, benefiting from recurring US waivers issued multiple times annually.