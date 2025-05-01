Defying disability: Abd al-Sattar al-Anbari brings "hope in colors" to Ramadi

Shafaq News/ Amid the noise of vendors and the bustle of the market, Abd al-Sattar al-Anbari fills the streets of Ramadi with the bright colors of his balloons.

A determined 32-year-old with special needs, he refuses to succumb to laziness or complain about the struggles that many like him face in a city that often offers little hope.

With a steady smile and unwavering determination, al-Anbari earns his living by selling balloons to children. To regular market-goers, his presence is a familiar sight, but beneath it lies a story of perseverance that often goes unnoticed.

"I’m content with my life, thank God. I work hard and earn honestly—I never ask for help," al-Anbari says, summarizing his journey in simple, powerful words.

Al-Anbari’s small cart is filled with colorful balloons that he sells to passersby in Ramadi’s busy market. Despite his disability, he chooses to support himself with dignity, refusing to rely on others.

While his daily earnings are "acceptable," he expresses frustration over the lack of support for people with disabilities in Al-Anbar.

"We’re a large group in society, and many have ambitions and abilities. But there’s no real support, no genuine effort from authorities to help us. We want a chance to live with dignity," he says.

In Al-Anbar, many people with disabilities endure hardship due to the war’s legacy, neglect, and a lack of infrastructure. Jobs for them are scarce, and government initiatives are few. Most support comes from individual efforts or limited campaigns.

Local activists argue that integrating people with disabilities into the workforce and fostering inclusive education and community spaces are vital steps toward securing their rights.

Yet, Abd al-Sattar al-Anbari’s story is a testament to the power of resilience—a reminder that with determination, no challenge is too great to overcome.