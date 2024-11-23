“Dangerous” drug dealers arrested after armed clash in Iraq's Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Two drug traffickers who own a drug farm were arrested in northern Dhi Qar, southern Iraq, following an armed clash, a security source in the province reported on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News that "a narcotics control force engaged in an armed confrontation with the dangerous drug dealers in Al-Hay Al-Askari area of Qalat Sukar district, northern Dhi Qar, resulting in their arrest."

"The confrontation occurred after the force set a trap for the traffickers on a motorcycle, leading to the seizure of 10 kilograms of the narcotic plant Datura," he added.

The source further noted that firearms were found with the traffickers, who were detained under Article 28 of the Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Law, confirming that “security forces also cordoned off the area after discovering a farm where the narcotic was being cultivated.”

Since 2003, Iraq has been grappling with a growing drug problem, particularly with substances like crystal meth and Captagon.

The country destroyed 5,000 tons of drugs and psychotropic substances, 54 million pills, 31,000 ampoules, and 9,000 bottles in 2022, while in 2023, it disposed of 2 tons, 118 kilograms, and 386 grams of drugs, along with 4,934,132 pills. In 2024, Iraq further destroyed 42,322 kilograms and 390 milligrams of various drugs and 772 pills.

Legislatively, Iraq enacted Law No. 50 in 2017 to bolster its legal framework against drug trafficking.

However, the drug problem in the country remains a significant challenge. Rising domestic consumption, especially among youth, and the involvement of sophisticated criminal networks continue to pose substantial threats.