Criminal gangs busted: Iraq arrests women in trafficking, drug raids

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested members of criminal gangs, including women, during raids in Baghdad, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Baghdad Operations Command, two gangs involved in human trafficking and drug activity were dismantled in the districts of Al-Saydiya, Dora, and Nahrawan.

Security units also seized unlicensed weapons, ammunition, and other banned materials, with all detainees and confiscated items handed over to the relevant authorities to complete legal procedures.

Wider Campaign On Organized Crime

Iraq has intensified its crackdown on organized crime in 2025. According to Major General Miqdad Miri from the Interior Ministry, authorities dismantled 146 drug networks — 79 domestic and 67 international — in the first quarter alone. Twelve suspects, mostly extradited from Kuwait, were handed over to Iraqi authorities, and 12 international arrest warrants were issued.

In parallel, Iraq has been battling human trafficking. Over the past three years, the number of identified victims has reached 2,300, according to the Strategic Center for Human Rights. Security forces have dismantled more than 1,800 networks and individuals involved in trafficking and forced begging.