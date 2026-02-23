Coordination Framework to decide on Nouri Al-Maliki nomination amid internal division

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework is set to meet in Baghdad on Monday evening to determine the fate of Nouri al-Maliki’s nomination for prime minister, a senior political source told Shafaq News.

The meeting will take place at the residence of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Secretary-General, Hamam Hammoudi, and will focus on speeding up the formation of a new government, with al-Maliki’s candidacy at the center of discussions.

The source said participants will review how continuing or withdrawing the nomination could affect Iraq’s relations with the United States and other international partners. They are also expected to examine the political, security, and economic implications of either option.

Earlier today, al-Maliki told Agence France-Presse that he would not withdraw from the race, since his nomination was endorsed within the Framework. He added that any decision to revoke it should come from a majority of the alliance’s leaders, not from external pressure.

Political insiders indicated that al-Maliki considers stepping aside likely to be interpreted as yielding to US objections. At the same time, some Framework leaders are concerned that moving to replace him could carry similar perceptions, making consensus difficult.

Al-Maliki previously served as Iraq’s prime minister from 2006 to 2014.

