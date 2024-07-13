Chinese CETC Group expresses interest in Iraq's infrastructure and economic projects

Shafaq News/ The Chinese CETC Group, specializing in energy, construction technology, and infrastructure, expressed to PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani its desire to participate in Iraq's infrastructure and economic projects.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, Al-Sudani received a delegation from the prominent Chinese group. He highlighted the government's economic approach of embracing "productive partnerships and enhancing Iraq's investment environment to attract global companies."

Moreover, the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that the government aims to "attract investments and strengthen partnerships with the Iraqi private sector by providing supportive guarantees."

The Chinese delegation expressed their interest in expanding cooperation with both the Iraqi public and private sectors across various economic and investment fields.

Notably, Iraq and China are partners in many areas. Iraq is one of the top oil suppliers to China, and Chinese companies operate in various sectors in Iraq, including oil and gas extraction and school construction. Additionally, both countries are cooperating on the Belt and Road Initiative and the Development Road project.