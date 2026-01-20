Caretaker PM pitches Baghdad as bridge for Iran–US talks

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq is in contact with Iran and the United States to host a dialogue between the two in Baghdad, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said on Tuesday.

While meeting ambassadors of European Union member states accredited to Iraq, according to his media office, Al-Sudani described the 2025 elections as a turning point, citing their smooth conduct and participation as signs of renewed public trust.

In late December, Al-Sudani revealed that Iraq is working to arrange direct talks between Washington and Tehran in the Iraqi capital, citing his country's balanced relations with both sides, during a televised interview with Al-Mayadeen TV.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed openness to Iraq’s mediation efforts, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei saying that launching any negotiation track between Iran and the United States “requires genuine commitment by all parties to the norms and principles governing diplomatic talks.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions linked to protests in Iran. Tehran has accused the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest to destabilize the country, while US President Donald Trump has threatened action against Iran over allegations that authorities killed demonstrators.