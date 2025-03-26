Cardinal Sako criticizes Christian political representation in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, described the political representation of Christians in Iraq as "incorrect" and called for reforms to ensure better representation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sako considered the upcoming elections, scheduled for October 2025, as a crucial moment for Iraqis to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

He urged citizens, particularly Christians, to update their voter registration and obtain voter cards to participate fully in the elections.

"Our current representation is incorrect, and we refuse to be used as fuel for the interests of others. From this standpoint, I appeal to the Shiites, Sunnis, and Kurds in the federal government to help us regain our representation, role, and rights,” Cardinal Sako pointed out, suggesting limiting the vote for the Christian quota seats to a separate voter registry, allowing Christians to choose “those they believe are capable of serving their country and serving them."

The Cardinal also reaffirmed the Chaldean Church’s commitment to supporting any efforts that serve the nation and its citizens, “ensuring justice, security, and peace, and offering all available resources to the service of Iraq.”