CF weighs new scenarios to pick next Iraqi premier

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Leaders of Iraq’s largest political bloc, the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), are considering new mechanisms for selecting the country’s next prime minister, a source within the alliance said on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that senior figures from the bloc will hold their regular meeting tomorrow to settle on a clear scenario for nominating the next prime minister and determining which political force would formally put the candidate forward, in line with agreed rules.

Several options are on the table, including relying on parliamentary and political weight—under which the largest bloc would name the candidate—or forming internal alliances within the Shiite camp to create a dominant bloc competing for the post.

One proposal under discussion would limit negotiations over the prime ministerial nomination to parties with significant parliamentary representation, excluding smaller factions from the selection talks, the source said.

Framework leaders have repeatedly denied the existence of political deadlock over the prime minister’s post, saying they remain committed to constitutional timelines. Other members of the bloc told Shafaq News that internal dialogue has made progress and narrowed differences, with an official prime ministerial nominee to be announced once the presidency vote is completed, per constitutional procedures.

