CF backs state weapons control, Condemns Erbil attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) denounced Monday’s attack on Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s office in Erbil.

During its regular meeting, attended by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, the CF said bringing all weapons under state control is a “national demand” and discussed pursuing the goal through dialogue as the Global Coalition’s mission winds down.

Iraq’s four top state authorities renewed their call on Monday for all weapons to be placed under state control, saying the move is essential to reinforce state authority and the rule of law.

Read more: Days to disarm Iraq's factions: deadline or negotiable ceiling