CF advances process to pick next prime minister

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Coordination Framework (CF), the biggest parliamentary bloc, said on Monday that it is continuing its internal process to review candidates for the premiership in the next government, welcoming the formation of a new Sunni political council.

In a statement, the CF said its leaders held their regular meeting at the office of Hadi al-Ameri, head of the Badr Organization, to discuss upcoming constitutional and political deadlines.

The meeting addressed the core criteria for selecting a prime ministerial nominee and the mechanism for choosing the candidate within the bloc. According to the statement, participants emphasized the need for clear national standards based on competence, integrity, and the ability to manage state institutions and address current challenges.

The CF congratulated political parties on establishing the “National Political Council,” describing the step as a positive indication of more organized political work and unified national positions.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system, the premiership goes to a Shia figure, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd. With the CF holding 148 of parliament’s 329 seats, it is positioned to steer negotiations over the next prime minister, president, and speaker.