CBI auctions +$1 bn in forex during last week

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) total sales of US dollars during last week's currency auctions exceeded $1 billion.

According to an official statement by the Bank, CBI sold $1,387,237,049 over the five days the auction was held last week, averaging $277,447,410 per day. This represents an increase compared to the previous week’s total of $1,091,173,642.

The highest dollar sales occurred on Tuesday, with $283,069,068, while the lowest sales were recorded on Wednesday, amounting to $274,637,912.

Foreign remittance sales last week reached $1,345,937,049, accounting for 96% of total sales, significantly higher than the cash sales of $41,300,000.