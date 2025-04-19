Bridging the gap: Iraqi FM in UAE seeks common ground for regional stability

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for an official visit, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Hussein was received in Abu Dhabi by the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar.

During a meeting, the two officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties and reviewed ongoing regional developments, including the status of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Hussein stressed the importance of avoiding any regional conflict, warning of the potentially devastating consequences for all parties involved. He called for enhanced cooperation to establish a sustainable security framework that serves the collective interests of the region.

“There is a pressing need to build bridges of stability through identifying common ground,” Hussein said, adding that dialogue remains the most effective path for resolving disputes and preventing escalation.

In turn, Al-Marar emphasized that political development and stability can only be achieved within a secure environment, underscoring the need for continued coordination on regional security efforts, particularly in light of current challenges.