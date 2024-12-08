Iraqi Interior Minister: Army reinforces security measures along Iraq-Syria Border

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, affirmed from Al-Anbar the full securing of the border strip with Syria.

In a press conference, the minister stated, "The border strip between Iraq and Syria is fully secured by the Border Guard Command with an excellent system of barriers, in addition to surveillance and monitoring systems in place."

"This border strip has been further reinforced with additional units from the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces, who have taken control of a second defensive line along the border," he explained.

Declaring precautionary measures, Al-Shammari announced that Iraq must take account for every scenario within our borders, particularly in the provinces of Al-Anbar and Nineveh, which border Syria.