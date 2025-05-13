Baghdad steps into spotlight as Arab Summit advances bold regional agenda

Shafaq News/ Arab ministers endorsed a series of initiatives—including a regional economic reform charter, a food security strategy, and support for Yemen and Palestine—during the preparatory meeting for the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, set to take place in Baghdad this Saturday.

Iraq chaired the ministerial session, which was held in Baghdad and marked by consensus on 14 draft resolutions aimed at deepening regional cooperation and addressing pressing development challenges.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participants approved a resolution supporting the Arab League Secretary-General’s report on joint economic and social initiatives, as well as another on implementing decisions from the previous summit held in Beirut.

Among the key outcomes was the endorsement of the Arab Economic Reform Pact for the Next Decade—a strategic charter to guide structural reforms and economic integration among Arab states. Ministers also agreed to establish a Council of Arab Trade Ministers to better coordinate trade policy across the region.

Food security took center stage, with unanimous support for a regional food strategy and a dedicated initiative to stabilize grain supplies. The meeting further endorsed Mauritania’s Blue Economy proposal, which promotes sustainable marine-based solutions to food and energy needs.

In the tech sector, the ministers backed the Arab League’s Artificial Intelligence Initiative, aimed at advancing digital transformation and AI integration in public and private sectors across the Arab world.

Resolutions were also adopted to assist Yemen’s reconstruction and infrastructure recovery, support Sudan’s development projects, and address the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories.

The final resolution condemned efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians and called for urgent housing and relief aid for displaced families.