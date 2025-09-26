Baghdad slams Netanyahu: We will not tolerate threats

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq rejected threats by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to target “militia leaders,” with Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warning that any such move is an attack on national sovereignty.

Hussein told reporters that Baghdad would not tolerate threats against its territory, stressing that Iraq “will not serve as a stage for settling scores or undermining regional security.”

Speaking earlier at the UN General Assembly in New York, Netanyahu claimed Iraqi armed factions had “already been deterred.” In response, Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iran-aligned Shia group within the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), dismissed his remarks as “empty threats.”