Baghdad rallies regional powers for immediate Middle East ceasefire

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is ramping up its diplomatic efforts to stop the escalating Middle East conflict, engaging regional and international partners to press for a ceasefire and restart dialogue, National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji revealed on Monday.

During a meeting on Monday with Anil Bora Inan, the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Al-Araji noted that coordinated international pressure could halt military operations and open the door to lasting stability.

Iraq previously condemned any escalation across the region, warning that it will not allow its territory to be used as a launch point for attacks against others.

Read more: Iran’s denial vs. proxy escalation: Iraq caught between diplomacy and battlefield reality