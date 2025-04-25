Baghdad probes killing of Iraqi man in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry announced it is actively investigating the killing of an Iraqi citizen in Syria.

On X, the ministry confirmed it is monitoring developments through the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus following the death of Haider Al-Zamili in the Al-Kiswah area. While early findings point to a “criminal motive,” the ministry stressed that the case remains under close scrutiny at senior levels.

“The Embassy has ramped up cooperation with Syrian authorities to explore whether other factors may have played a role,” it noted, adding that investigators are currently collecting legal documents and forensic details to build a clearer picture of the events leading to Al-Zamili’s death.

The ministry also indicated that Embassy staff have contacted the Syrian relatives of Al-Zamili’s wife to facilitate the ongoing probe and ensure full access to local information.

Earlier, Iraqi media reported that Al-Zamili had traveled to Syria to visit his Syrian spouse when he was allegedly abducted and murdered by unidentified individuals.

His body has since been returned to Iraq and buried in Najaf.

News of the killing triggered widespread anger across Iraqi social media platforms, with users demanding justice and calling for a transparent and thorough investigation.