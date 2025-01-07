Baghdad prepares to host Al-Shibani following Al-Sudani's visit to Tehran

Shafaq News/ A government source revealed on Tuesday that a visit by the Syrian interim government’s Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani to Iraq is expected, following the planned visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to Iran.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, explained that the visit will focus on discussing several files of mutual interests, though no specific details about these files were provided.

Syria has witnessed active diplomatic movements since the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime, with a growing influx of Arab and foreign delegations into Damascus and ongoing communications between its officials and neighboring Arab countries.

The media office of Prime Minister Al-Sudani confirmed that he plans to make an official visit to Iran on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The first official communication between the Iraqi government and the Syrian interim government took place last week, when an Iraqi delegation, led by intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, visited Damascus and met with the head of the Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa.