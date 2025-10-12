Baghdad mourns Qatari diplomats killed in Egypt crash

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq on Sunday extended condolences to Qatar after three members of the Amiri Diwan were killed and two others injured in a car accident in Egypt.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Iraq’s solidarity with Doha in what it described as a painful circumstance, extending compassion to the victims’ families.

The crash occurred late Saturday as a Qatari delegation was in Sharm el-Sheikh, where Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was attending talks on ending the Gaza war.