Exclusive: Badr Organization slams US terrorism designation effort as “shameful”

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Badr Organization strongly denounced efforts by a US lawmaker to designate the group as a terrorist organization, calling the move “shameful and meaningless.”

Mohammed Mahdi Al-Bayati, a senior leader in the Badr Organization and head of its northern operations, told Shafaq News that “the attempt by a US congressman to designate Badr as a terrorist group is part of a broader effort to strengthen Israel’s influence in the region and weaken those standing in support of the Palestinian resistance,”

“Through such actions, Washington openly reveals itself as a sponsor of terrorism.”

On Friday, US Representative Joe Wilson, with ten other lawmakers, urged the Secretary of State to designate the Badr Organization and other Iran-backed “militias” in Iraq as terrorist groups.