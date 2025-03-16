BRI: China's call to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, China’s diplomatic mission in Iraq outlined its positions on regional developments, trade relations, and foreign policy during a media briefing at the Chinese consulate.

China’s Consul General in Erbil, Jiu Jun, described Iraq as a key economic partner, particularly as a major energy supplier. He emphasized that Iraq could benefit from China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which includes infrastructure projects and trade corridors.

“Iraq has access to our logistics networks under the Belt and Road Initiative. There are significant opportunities for infrastructure development and trade routes that could benefit the country,” he stated.

He urged both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government to align their economic plans with the BRI to attract greater Chinese investment and expertise.

“Beyond infrastructure, Iraq can gain from partnerships in petrochemicals and smart agriculture, which have strong economic potential,” he added.

On Gaza and Syria

Jun reaffirmed China’s commitment to peace and stability in the region through dialogue and negotiation.

He stressed the prolonged suffering in Gaza, noting that the world sympathizes deeply with its people. The war in Gaza, he added, has caused immense destruction and loss of life, and China hopes for a lasting ceasefire and a return to peace.

He also emphasized China’s strong support for reconstruction efforts in Gaza, underlining that the region should not be used as a political bargaining chip. "Gaza must remain in the hands of its people," he asserted.

Jun pointed out China’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region, including past mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and its work to facilitate Palestinian reconciliation.

Regarding Syria, he observed the country’s political transition and expressed hope for stability through national reconciliation.

“The new Syrian government must ensure all factions are included in the dialogue and the new constitution,” he urged. “Syria should not become a haven for terrorist groups, as that would be dangerous for everyone.”

On China-US Relations

Jun characterized US-China relations as strained, attributing the tension to Washington’s approach to trade and foreign policy.

“As two major powers, we should maintain mutual respect, but the US remains stuck in a Cold War mentality,” he explained.

He criticized Washington’s recent decision to impose a 20% tariff on Chinese imports, calling it unfair. “China will respond with equal tariffs on American goods,” he added.

On Taiwan

China’s stance on Taiwan remains firm.

Jun reaffirmed that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, and any attempts toward independence are unacceptable. He stressed that Beijing continues to seek peaceful reunification. However, if Taiwan's authorities continue to pursue a hostile course toward independence, China would not hesitate to use force to prevent it.