Arab League summit preparation: Baghdad Airport sees security overhaul

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities have removed visible armed presences and reinforced security at Baghdad International Airport ahead of the 34th Arab League Summit, a spokesperson for the Supreme Security Committee announced on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Muqdad Miri confirmed that a directive from the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, has tasked the Ministry of Interior with summit security.

A detailed security plan has been put in place, covering the safety of delegations, guests, and participants, along with emergency protocols. The committee is also overseeing guest movements, security checks, and customs procedures for contracted companies.

As part of the preparations, 600 officers have been selected for VIP protection duties, and senior officers have been assigned to manage accommodation logistics in coordination with intelligence services.

A dedicated security force will also protect key hotels, while armed presences have been concealed. Security around the airport and access routes has been bolstered.

The 34th Arab League Summit is set to take place in Baghdad on May 17, 2025. Final preparations are being made for hospitality services, transportation, and attendee badges. Air defense units will secure Baghdad’s airspace, and authorities confirmed that roads will remain open and daily life in the capital will continue without disruption.