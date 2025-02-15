Iraq to dispatch envoys ahead of Arab Summit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq is set to send envoys to Arab leaders in the coming weeks to discuss key agenda items for the upcoming 34th Arab Summit, scheduled to take place in Baghdad in May 2025, sources told Shafaq News Agency on Saturday.

The sources pointed out that the Iraqi government aims to ensure the success of the summit by focusing on logistical preparations, accommodations for Arab leaders and delegations, and finalizing the conference agenda.

A delegation from the Arab League, led by Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, recently assessed Baghdad’s logistical and technical preparations for the summit. "The delegation expressed satisfaction with the measures taken by the Iraqi government."

The second phase of Iraq’s preparations will commence following Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s return to Baghdad from Munich. This will involve sending government representatives to Arab capitals to discuss the summit’s core topics and mobilize support against proposals for the relocation of Gaza’s population.

A government source dismissed speculation about postponing the summit, emphasizing that Baghdad is closely monitoring developments in Syria, particularly about ensuring the security of all communities within its borders.

“There is no indication that any Arab leader will decline the invitation to attend the extraordinary summit in Baghdad,” the source said, adding that the regional climate and US policies under Donald Trump’s administration have made participation more imperative.

Ahead of the summit, Arab foreign ministers will convene to coordinate on pressing issues, with discussions expected to focus on Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria. Special attention will be given to two critical matters: the future of Gaza’s displaced population and the “New Damascus” initiative, which aims to shape Syria’s post-conflict trajectory.