An RPG damages a PMF headquarters in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a rocket attack targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that “unidentified assailants launched an RPG at the office of the PMF’s Kara’eb Sayyid al-Shuhada (The Masters of the Martyrs Brigade) at dawn today in the Al-Askari District area of Suq al-Shuyoukh district, south of Dhi Qar.”

The targeting resulted in significant material damage to the location without reporting any casualties, and the security forces initiated an investigation into the incident.